Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $29,563.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,317.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01418226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00348242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00118650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

