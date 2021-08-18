Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.66. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 35 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $928.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82.
About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
