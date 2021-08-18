Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.66. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 35 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $928.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

