Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.75 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. Analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

