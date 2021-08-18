MyNeighborAlice Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $11.82 or 0.00026358 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $248.21 million and approximately $215.86 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.