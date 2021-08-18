Multiplier Trading 136.2% Higher This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00006382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $573,984.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 136.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

