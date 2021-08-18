MU DANK (DANK) Market Capitalization Tops $542,569.87

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $542,569.87 and approximately $501,371.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00034775 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

