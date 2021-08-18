MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of MP opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

