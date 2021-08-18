MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.25. MorphoSys shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 492 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.