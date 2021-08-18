Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.10

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.06, with a volume of 12309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.94.

Several brokerages have commented on MRG.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

