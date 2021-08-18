Morgan Stanley Purchases 46,481 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

RYF stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $63.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03.

