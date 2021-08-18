Morgan Stanley Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

