Morgan Stanley Cuts PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target to $11.00

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

