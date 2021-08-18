Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

