Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,440 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MEG opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

