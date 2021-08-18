MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 5.4%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.54. 38,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,821,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $869.31 million, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

