Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

