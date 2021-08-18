monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $305.00 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $317.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

