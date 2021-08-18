Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 13,790 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $671.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

