Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,953 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.