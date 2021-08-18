Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,666 shares in the company, valued at $122,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,806 shares of company stock worth $5,671,834. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

