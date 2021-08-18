Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $356.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

