Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cutera worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $842.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.