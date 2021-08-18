Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProPetro worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $704.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

