Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,406 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

