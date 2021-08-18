Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $173.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

