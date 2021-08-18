Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Model N by 39.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Model N by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

