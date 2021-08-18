Mobile Crypto Pay Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (MCPC)

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market cap of $23,058.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00023110 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000152 BTC.

