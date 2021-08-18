MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $675,437.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

