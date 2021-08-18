Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

