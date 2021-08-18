Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $33.23.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
