Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

