Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Knoll by 8.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knoll by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll stock remained flat at $$25.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

