Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE WRI remained flat at $$31.44 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

