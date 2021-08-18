Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.82. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.39 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

