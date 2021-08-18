Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,847,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,455,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,438,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

