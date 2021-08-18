Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

