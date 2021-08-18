Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 159,996 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1,497.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 274.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners stock remained flat at $$18.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

