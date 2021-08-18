Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

HCNEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

