MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.01

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 2421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 639,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

