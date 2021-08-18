Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

