Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.
NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Minim Company Profile
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
