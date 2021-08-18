MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,386 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 4.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

IGV traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.27. 782,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

