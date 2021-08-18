MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.44. The company had a trading volume of 357,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,337. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

