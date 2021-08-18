MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,686. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

