Millennium Management LLC Sells 64,714 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.