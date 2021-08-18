Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

