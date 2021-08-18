Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,604 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.65% of NewHold Investment worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000.

NewHold Investment stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. NewHold Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NewHold Investment Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

