Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 670.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

