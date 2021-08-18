Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $294.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

