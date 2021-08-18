Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $294.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

