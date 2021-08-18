Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

MCHP opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $666,358 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

