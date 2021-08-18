Michael N. Vittorio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEBO opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

